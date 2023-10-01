Fiji Futsal prepared for Tonga

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Futsal team is gearing up for the OFC Nations Cup in New Zealand, with the goal of causing upsets and leaving their mark on the competition.

Head coach Jerry Sam is confident in their preparations and expects this to be a memorable outing.

Sam led the Solomon Islands to multiple victories and believes that he can do the same for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji is a country that has a lot of talent. My job is to try to identify the best players that I can and put them in to the squad.”

Despite a tough pool that includes New Zealand, Vanuatu, and Tonga, Sam believes his team is up for the challenge.

He adds that he has been following the Kiwis and Tonga and understands what they will bring to the table.

Fiji will be facing Tonga today in their opening match at 9 a.m.