Fiji Football and FRFU meet to strengthen football ties

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

In a historic first, the Fiji Football Association and the Fiji Rakavi Football Union came together for a meeting at the FFA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

The FRFU delegation, headed by Board Chairman John Sanday included key figures such as Legal Director Mosese Naivalu, Women’s Director Cathy Wong and Board Secretary Etuate Tuqota.

They were welcomed by FFA President Rajesh Patel and other members of the FFA team.

Article continues after advertisement

The purpose of the meeting was to foster collaboration and gain insights into how the FFA is structured, governed and operates on a day-to-day basis.

This significant gathering is seen as an important step towards strengthening the relationship between the two football bodies in Fiji, opening avenues for shared knowledge and growth.

As both organizations look ahead, this meeting marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing development of football in Fiji, paving the way for more unified and strategic efforts in advancing the sport across the nation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.