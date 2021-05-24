Fiji FACT still confirmed for Lawaqa Park

The venue bookings for Fiji Football’s major tournaments this season remain the same.

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel revealed during the December Council meeting that they have made a tentative booking for the three tournaments.

Lawaqa Park has been booked for the Fiji FACT, the Battle of the Giants is planned to be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and the ANZ Stadium to host the Inter-District Championship.

Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the bookings are still confirmed.

“The tournaments have been decided, Lawaqa Park is still confirmed for the end of May, that’s the Digicel Fiji FACT. The third week of August is at Churchill Park for the Punjas Battles of the Giants and the Fiji Day Holiday weekend, which will be the Courts IDC.”

Yusuf says the national league is scheduled to begin on the 5th and 6th of next month.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA transfer window opens next Monday.