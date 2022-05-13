Fiji FACT fixtures confirmed 

Suva will start its title defense campaign against Ba in the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT.

The defending champions battle the Men-in-Black next Sunday at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu opens the tournament at 11am followed by Nadi and Navua at 1pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa and Labasa closes the first round of pool matches at 5pm.

All these matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva with the next round of matches to be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The tournament finals is schedule for the 4th and 5th of next month.

Meanwhile, there is only one Digicel Premier League match on Sunday at 3pm between Nadroga and Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.