Fiji FA welcomes five substitutes rule

The Fiji Football Association has welcomed the new five substitutes option implemented by FIFA as the global football community looks to resume the remainder of its season.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says FIFA has allowed the rule to be inculcated immediately and OFC has also outlined the time frame for member countries to implement the new rule.

The chief executive says Fiji FA’s referee development officer is working on the rule and aims to introduce it in matches when competitions resume given if the restrictions on sporting events are eased.

“But for Fiji FA, I think we are ready to implement it with the new season kicking off with five changes. Because we know the condition of players after this long break, the five substitute will help speed up the game.”

The new rule allows each team to use a maximum of five substitutes during matches.

Each team will have a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the game; substitutions may also be made at half-time to reduce disruption of the match.

If both teams make a substitution at the same time, this will count as one of the three opportunities for each team.

Unused substitutions and opportunities are carried forward into extra time.

Where competition rules allow an additional substitution in extra time, teams will each have one additional substitution opportunity; substitutions may also be made before the start of extra time and at half-time in extra time.