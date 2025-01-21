Fiji FA to host referee training

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

More referee training programs are set to be held across Fiji over the coming months.

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf, says there is an increase in the demand for more female referees.

Yusuf adds these programs will allow youths to pursue a different career pathway altogether.

He adds there is an urgent need for more professional local referees, and these programs will help battle this issue.

“Going on because of the huge demand for refereeing, especially women, we’ve done one in Ba yesterday and last weekend, this weekend, we’ll be in Suva then we’ll go into Labasa and also the player development programs.”

Yusuf is also calling on interested youths to come out in numbers to a Fiji FA Referee training session that will be held at their academy.

The program will be held every Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva.