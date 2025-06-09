Fiji FA to conduct nearly 200 drug tests at IDC

[file photo]

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that random drug testing will again be enforced at this year’s FMF Inter-District Championship in Ba, as part of its ongoing efforts to keep the sport clean and fair.

Fiji FA General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, says the same strict procedures used in previous tournaments will be applied at the IDC.

“The random drug test will continue as we have been having in our previous tournaments. So the procedure will remain the same. There will be one target and two random picks per team, per match.”

He added that this means a total of six tests per match, with 198 tests expected to be conducted if the tournament runs through to the Super Premier Final.

“Again, this is part of Fiji FA’s fight to combat the issue of drugs and to ensure the sport remains drug-free.”

The IDC kicks off this tomorrow in Ba and fans can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

