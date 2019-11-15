Fiji FA taking preventative measures

The Fiji Football Association is now taking preventative measures in all their games in light of the COVID 19 pandemic.

It is not confirmed at the moment whether the lone Vodafone Premier League between Suva and Ba on Saturday will go ahead but Fiji FA President Mohammed Yusuf says there is not going to be anymore pre-game hand-shake.

“We have just given instructions to all youth teams and districts that we will now do away with the approved handshakes before the games and after the games that will now be substituted with the ‘bula’ and we are encouraging teams to have soap readily available in change rooms for the players to wash themselves clean their hands with every opportunity”.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA will confirm later this afternoon whether the Ba-Suva match scheduled for this Saturday at the academy in Ba will be played or not.

Two VPL matches have so far been called off due to the current wet weather conditions being experienced in the western division.