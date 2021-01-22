Home

Football

Fiji FA reschedules competitions calendar

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 6:17 pm

Football teams will now have more time to prepare for its upcoming competitions.

The Fiji Football Association has rescheduled its competitions calendar for the season given the aftermath of TC Yasa and Ana.

The Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series will now be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 19th and 21st of this month.

The Vodafone Premier League has been pushed to the end of the month.

The first round will be on the 27th, seeing Ba taking on Labasa and Lautoka facing Navua at Churchill Park, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park while Rewa is scheduled to face Suva.

The women’s super league will also kick-off on the same weekend and will be curtain raisers for some VPL matches.

The age-group nationals for boys and girls along with the women’s national league will commence in March.

Chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says the three weeks deferment is done to give ample time to Labasa to recover and prepare for its upcoming matches.

Yusuf says the deferment will not affect the dates for its major tournaments.

The launch of the Women’s Super League will be held on the 20th of this month in Suva.

[Source: Fiji FA]

