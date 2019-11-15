Fiji FA puts player welfare paramount

The Fiji Football Association has put player welfare at the top of its agenda and will soon start a “Football for Humanity Foundation”.

This foundation will look after the players in times of natural disasters affecting football in Fiji.

This was passed in the Fiji FA Board of Control Meeting today.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel says they have also applied for the OFC Solidarity funding to assist the players and those affected from football during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Fiji FA will be distributing almost $68,000 (FJD) worth of groceries.

There will also be some monetary funding given to the players who have lost income in this pandemic.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel has also announced that the sport has made a submission to get accredited under Fiji National Sports Commission to continue with its domestic competition once the government announcement is made for the restrictions to be lifted on sports.

The submission also include FIFA’s guidelines that needs to be adhered to when football activities resume.

Meanwhile, the Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants will be played in Lautoka with the biggest tournament of the year, the Courts IDC to be held in Suva.

Patel says they are planning to take the Vodafone Fiji FACT to Subrail Park in Labasa.

He says this would depend on the new administrator in Labasa together with the Local Government to ensure Subrail Park is in top condition and that it has got the right approvals to host the tournament.