Fiji FA hands over $30k to WOWS Kids Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Football Association has handed over a cheque of over $30k to WOWS Kids Fiji as part of their aid in the fight against childhood cancer in Fiji.

The funds were raised during the Fiji FACT and Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournaments, where $1 from every ticket sale was donated to the foundation.

The presentation of $32,819 was done during the opening ceremony of the FMF Inter District Championship last Tuesday at Churchill Park in Lautoka by Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources’ Hon Filimoni Vosarogo.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says the association is committed to supporting WOWS Kids through donations collected at football tournaments since the Pacific Community Cup in 2022.

“We are happy to be in this fight with WOWS Kids, and we will continue to be in it together.”

Patel says it was part of Fiji FA’s social and corporate responsibility.

“We have the Football for Humanity program which is for our former player’s welfare but as corporate social responsibility, we thought to partner with “WOW Kids” who cares about the deadly disease Cancer diagnosed kids.”

He adds that Fiji FA will continue to support WOW Kids Fiji in every way possible.

A total of $37,532 was donated last year.

WOWS Kids vice chair Vilash Chand expressed gratitude for Fiji FA’s support over the past two years.