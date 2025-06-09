FIFA celebrates one year to go until World Cup 26™

[Source: FIFA.com]

On 11 June 2026, the world will come together in North America for the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Taking place across three countries and 16 vibrant Host Cities with a newly expanded pool of 48 teams, the tournament will be the largest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ in history.

The 2026 edition is expected to welcome 6.5 million fans to stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the United States – truly uniting the continent and globe through football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says one year from now, the greatest football show on the planet will definitely captivate the world like never before.

“This is more than a tournament, it’s a global celebration of connection, unity and passion. From every corner of the world, dreams are turning into reality as teams qualify and fans make their plans to be part of history, counting down to the biggest FIFA World Cup yet.”

The milestone comes as the United States prepares to host the new FIFA Club World Cup™, which kicks off this coming Saturday in Miami, Florida.

The tournament will feature 32 of the best teams in club football from around the globe vying to be crowned FIFA’s true club world champion.

In celebration of One Year to Go, all 16 Host Cities will unveil countdown clocks, featuring the city’s locally inspired Official Host City Brand.

The clocks have been installed in central and iconic locations across Host Cities and will count down to the stroke of midnight on 11 June 2026, when the world’s greatest sporting event kicks off in North America.

