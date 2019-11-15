FA Cup semi-final draws confirmed

Manchester United will face Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Gunners beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the quarterfinals to earn a semifinal spot.

Arsenal have won the Cup a record 13 times.

Article continues after advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chelsea beat Leicester City 1-0 in the quarter-finals, have won the FA Cup eight times.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Manchester City defeated Newcastle 2-0 in the quarterfinals to earn a semifinal spot.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Manchester United, who beat Norwich to reach the last four, have won it 12 times.

Both the semifinal matches will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 19 and 20 July.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, 2nd August at the same venue.

[Source: BBC]