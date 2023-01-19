FA Cup: Leeds hit five to cruise into fourth round

[Source: FA Cup/Twitter]

Wilfried Gnonto struck twice – including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds – as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round.

The Italian international – a summer deadline-day signing from FC Zurich – scissor-kicked a stunning volley in off the crossbar from Rodrigo’s precise chipped ball to set the Whites on their way to a fully deserved victory.

Gnonto, 19, also netted the home side’s third, slotting in low to take the game away from Cardiff shortly after Rodrigo had made it 2-0 with a cool finish of his own.

A player on the rise 📈 It was a stunning performance from Willy Gnonto, as he bagged twice to see @LUFC through to the #EmiratesFACup fourth round pic.twitter.com/1qzn0pZnhT — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 18, 2023

Cardiff, led by interim manager Dean Whitehead following the sacking of Mark Hudson, thought they had reduced the deficit but Curtis Nelson’s header from a corner was ruled out when VAR spotted Andy Rinomhota in an offside position.

Leeds, who had fallen at the third-round hurdle in this competition in every campaign since 2016-17, added two more in the second half through Patrick Bamford. The striker made it three goals in two substitute appearances since he returned from injury.

Leeds gifted Championship strugglers Cardiff two consolations as Luke Ayling’s mistake allowed Callum Robinson to head in unchallenged, before a Marc Roca handball – spotted by VAR – enabled the same player to slot in a spot-kick.

Jesse Marsch’s side will travel to fifth-tier Boreham Wood or League One Accrington Stanley in round four on the weekend of 28/29 of January.

Those two sides were due to meet in a third-round replay on Tuesday, but this was postponed because of a frozen pitch, with the rescheduled game set to take place on Tuesday, 24 January.