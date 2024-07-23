Extra boost for Rewa ahead of BOG

The Rewa football team has received a boost from Extra Supermarket ahead of their Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament set to begin at the HFC Bank Stadium this Friday.

The team was presented with the sponsorship this morning at the Extra Supermarket Flagstaff branch.

This is not the first time for the supermarket to back the side.

Extra Supermarket Rewa will be facing hosts Flick Hygiene Suva in their first match on Friday at 5.30pm.

In other matches, Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba will meet RPA Group/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga in the opening of the tournament at 1pm.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka will face Calgary Nadi at 3pm.

The official opening will be at 5pm before the Suva and Rewa match.

Glamada/Extra Supermarket Labasa will wrap up day one in their game against Flowserve Engineering Navua at 7.30pm.