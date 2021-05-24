England wary of Germany

At different points during a couple of hours this morning, it could have been any one of four teams that England would host in the round of 16 next week but in the end, it was Germany.

England will line up against next Wednesday in front of around 40,000 spectators at Wembley, in a fixture with as much drama as it has history over the years.

Germany Manager Joachim Low says it’s great news to play in London after their 2-all draw with Germany this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The BBC reports that despite Germany’s lukewarm start to the tournament, Low’s upbeat demeanor is understandable.

Looking at the round of 16 fixtures, Wales play Denamark at 4am on Sunday before Italy takes on Austria at 7am.

On Monday, Netherlands meet Czech Republic and 4am and Belgium faces Portugal at 7am.

Croatia and Spain battles at 4am on Tuesday with France and Switzerland at 7am.

England and Germany battle on Wednesday as well as Sweden and Ukraine.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.