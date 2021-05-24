Football
England management happy with solidity
June 23, 2021 12:06 pm
[Source: UEFA Euro 2020/Twitter]
England Football Manager Gareth Southgate has been pleased with the defensive solidity they have shown to qualify top of Euro 2020 Group D.
England produced a professional display and kept a third clean sheet in three games to beat Czech Republic 1-0.
It means a last-16 spot and a possible tie with France, Germany or Portugal.
So, England will play the second place in Group F, either France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.
Croatia will now play the runners-up from Group E either Spain, Slovakia, Sweden or Poland.
And Czech Republic qualifies in third and could potentially face Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden or Poland in the last-16.
🏴 “The objective from the beginning was to win the group; we have to keep doing what we have been, to remain solid and try to take our chances at the other end.”@sterling7 ⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Ibn7Y35Bgg
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 22, 2021