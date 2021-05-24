England management happy with solidity

England Football Manager Gareth Southgate has been pleased with the defensive solidity they have shown to qualify top of Euro 2020 Group D.

England produced a professional display and kept a third clean sheet in three games to beat Czech Republic 1-0.

It means a last-16 spot and a possible tie with France, Germany or Portugal.

So, England will play the second place in Group F, either France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.

Croatia will now play the runners-up from Group E either Spain, Slovakia, Sweden or Poland.

And Czech Republic qualifies in third and could potentially face Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden or Poland in the last-16.