Eight players now fail drug test at Fiji FACT

There are now eight players who have failed the drug test at the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Fiji Football Association President Mohammed Yusuf says it’s quite disappointing to have this number considering their efforts to have a drug free sport.

Yusuf adds it’s even worse when out of the eight, six are from the premier division. The other two are senior team players who are part of the President’s Cup competition.

This is the highest number of positive cases from a tournament this year.

One player failed the drug test in round one and another four were positive following the second round on Wednesday at Subrail Park in Labasa.

However, after day three, the number has increased to eight.

Yusuf says they’ll now have to team up with the Voice of Athletes from FASANOC as another alternative to educate players about drug use.

FBC Sports understands three premier players are from the same team in the southern division.

If a player is found to be a repeat offender then he will be suspended for three years while first offenders will serve three months suspension.

The postponed Fiji FACT semifinals and final will be held next weekend in Labasa which means there will be three more rounds of drug tests.