Dunn all set for new season

Young Navua football striker Thomas Dunn has high hopes for the 2021 season.

Dunn was one of the key players in their campaign team last year, helping the side maintain its spot in the premier division.

His consistent performance caught the eye of national coach Flemming Serritslev and was named in the national extended squad.

While many are impressed with the 19-year-old, he feels there is still a lot of improvements needed.

“To work hard this year so I can be better than last year. My whole performance last season was not good, I have to work hard to work again to improve. My fitness level and performance during games, errors were made so we have to improve on that.”

Dunn and the team are currently training under the guidance of new coach Amrit Pratap.

They will face Lautoka in their first Vodafone Premier League match will be on the 28th at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA will start its football calendar next week with the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series where Suva will play Labasa.

The first match will be held next Friday followed by the second on Sunday.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.