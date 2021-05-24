DPL vital for national reps

Participation in the Digicel Premier League will be crucial for the national football players.

With little game time for the national side, players have just a few months to go to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and will be using the league to get in some runs.

National coach Flemming Serritslev says he will be able to make decisions based on player performance in Premier League games.

“I feel we have a very good team but we can’t compare with anything because we haven’t really been into a regular match I believe Fiji haven’t had a regular match since 2019 so it’s difficult for me to compare”

Serritslev says fitness is a secondary issue for him.

“We are working hard on it and as I’ve said before I’m not worried about the fitness of the players and we come to the qualifiers in Qatar it’s more of having enough matches”

The team will break camp next week for the DPL and will be back together again in November.

Next Sunday, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa will travel down to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.

Navua will battle Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed. All games will kick off at 3pm.