Doli, Manumanubai and Vikash signs for Navua

The Navua Football Association has secured the signatures of three new players in the pre-season transfer window.

Former Navua player Netani Doli, Arami Manumanubai and Nasinu’s Jasnit Vikash Singh will feature for Navua this year.

Doli and Manumanubai played for Lautoka last year.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Navua FA President Rajeev Prasad.

Prasad says they are looking at getting a few more new players.

“So three has been confirmed they have signed with Navua and maybe we’ll be looking for a few more, we need some good strikers and in the midfield and we are still negotiating with some players”.

He says they are talking to some players from Suva, Nadi, Rewa and Nadroga.