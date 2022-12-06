Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers in Qatar for World Cup tickets

[Source: Reuters]

Ashraf Ali arrived at Stadium 974 six hours ahead of the Argentina-Poland World Cup match and, in desperation, raised a hand-written sign: “We need tickets.”

Someone offered one for $2,000, nine times face value.

That was too steep for Ali, 30, who traveled to Qatar from Egypt to fulfill a dream to see Argentina star Lionel Messi play. Thirty minutes before kickoff, he managed to nab a ticket for $500 and witnessed Argentina’s 2-0 win.

Other ticketless soccer fans are increasingly gathering at crowded stadium perimeters in Doha during the World Cup to haggle with hawkers, quietly pushing match tickets for popular matches up to 10 times face value.

They seem undeterred by police patrols, CCTV cameras and laws outlawing the practice in the Gulf Arab state.

“A black market is taking shape,” a ticket hawker from France told Reuters, saying sales have earned him enough money to pay for his trip to the finals, plus a bonus.

The man, who declined to be named, said he charges “the most dedicated supporters” a 1,000% markup for tickets to sought-after matches featuring stars like Messi and Christiano Ronaldo.

“I (sell for) the matches that you can monetize the most.”

Other experienced hawkers traveled to Doha to make money off soccer’s showcase event, the first in the Middle East. Reuters spoke to about 20 people who said they bought or attempted to buy black market tickets using social media platforms or outside stadiums.