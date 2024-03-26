Delays in local league comps unfortunate: Kumar

Football districts around the country have had to postpone their local club competitions due to the recent unfavourable weather

The Fiji Football Association had decided to implement a three-week break in the Digicel Fiji Premier League for the districts to hold their local matches as well as religious football tournaments this Easter weekend.

Fiji FA Operations General Manager Anushil Kumar says the setback is unfortunate but districts will have to come up with the necessary arrangements for their respective local league competitions.

“For this Easter weekend, we respect all the religious partners we have. We have allowed them to continue with their religious tournaments come Easter weekend so we have another break before we resume our calendar.”

The DFPL is expected to resume from next week in round five with Rewa currently leading the point’s standings.

Meanwhile, many district players will feature in religious bodies’ tournaments like the Sanatan and Sangam football meets this week, starting on Thursday with the finals on Monday.

The Annual 95th TISI Sangam Convention final will air on Radio Fiji 2 on Easter Monday.