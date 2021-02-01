Home

Defending Muslim League IDC champion qualify for quarter-finals

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 3, 2021 11:51 am

The defending champions of the Fiji Muslim League IDC tournament Maigania have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Despite their 1-all draw with Varavu this morning, the Nadi back road based team had enough points to go through.

Maigania will take on Labasa in the first quarterfinal at 3.30pm.

The Babasiga Lions qualified after they thrashed Lautoka 3-nil in their last pool match to also remain unbeaten.

In another confirmed quarterfinal clash, Varavu will take on Navua at 2pm.

The Varavu team from Ba had qualified from Pool A as they topped the standings.

Navua on the other hand, despite losing 1-nil to Nasinu go through as they have enough points.

The semifinals and final will be played tomorrow.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.