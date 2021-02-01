Defending Muslim League IDC champion qualify for quarter-finals

The defending champions of the Fiji Muslim League IDC tournament Maigania have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Despite their 1-all draw with Varavu this morning, the Nadi back road based team had enough points to go through.

Maigania will take on Labasa in the first quarterfinal at 3.30pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The Babasiga Lions qualified after they thrashed Lautoka 3-nil in their last pool match to also remain unbeaten.

In another confirmed quarterfinal clash, Varavu will take on Navua at 2pm.

The Varavu team from Ba had qualified from Pool A as they topped the standings.

Navua on the other hand, despite losing 1-nil to Nasinu go through as they have enough points.

The semifinals and final will be played tomorrow.