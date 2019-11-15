Defending champions on target in Police IDC

Defending champions of the Police IDC, PSRU is on track to defend their title after qualifying for the semifinals.

The PSRU side managed to hold Western Division nil-all in its final pool match.

Western Division One, who had the services of Ba rep Abbu Zahid, had to win the match to qualify while the Tevita Waranivalu PSRU led side just needed a draw.

Article continues after advertisement

The match currently underway is between Northern Division and Eastern Division.

The northern side just needs a draw to qualify while the Eastern team is already out of the tournament.