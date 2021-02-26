Davis creates Fiji women’s football history

USA-based Fiji women’s football striker Trina Davis has become the first professional national footballer.

Davis has officially signed with an Israel Club ‘ASA Tel Aviv’ for this year.

The 20-year-old was part of the Fiji women’s national squad in 2018 during the OFC Women’s Nations Cup Qualifier that was held in Lautoka.

Davis help guided the national squad during Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Women’s Nations Cup final but lost to New Zealand 8-nil in New Caledonia.

She was also Fiji’s top scorer during the OFC qualifying rounds leading the line with four goals in three games.