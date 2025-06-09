Cunha completes 'dream' £62.5m Man Utd move

[Source: BBC Sport]

Brazil forward Matheus Cunha said his “dream” had become a reality after completing a £62.5m move to Manchester United.

United activated a release clause in Cunha’s Wolves contract this month.

The deal, which was subject to a visa and a medical, has now been completed.

Cunha has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player,” he said.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team, and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

“I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.”

Cunha scored 31 goals in 76 games in all competitions for Wolves after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2023.

“Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window,” said United director of football Jason Wilcox.

