Clever Felix gives Barcelona 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid

[Source: Reuters]

Barcelona’s Joao Felix scored in the first half to secure a hard-fought 1-0 home win against his valiant parent club Atletico Madrid in a compelling LaLiga clash this morning.

The Portuguese, on loan at Barca after a bitter split with Diego Simeone’s side, netted with a fine dinked finish over goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 28th minute and did not hold back in his goal-scoring celebrations with the jubilant home crowd.

“It was spontaneous. I was in the heat of the game and it was like a relief for everything I’ve been through this summer,” Felix told Movistar Plus.

Article continues after advertisement

“Only the people closest to me, my family mainly, know what I’ve been through. So the goal was dedicated to them.

“I couldn’t believe (when the fans chanted his name). I know how great this club is and to have your name chanted is not something that happens to many. I’m delighted.”

Barca moved above Atletico into third place on 34 points, four behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona.

Atletico are fourth on 31 points with a game in hand.

Under pressure from the fans dissatisfied with Barcelona’s form lately, Xavi Hernandez’s team put on a show in the first-half, dominating the match and creating several chances.