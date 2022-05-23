Manchester City wins sixth EPL title [Source: Manchester City/Twitter]

Manchester City has won the Premier League for the sixth time.

This follows a stunning fight-back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium this morning.

Premier League Champions 21/22!!! 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/FzOuKblPZd — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

Pep Guardiola’s side finished one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri in a six-minute spell in the second half sealed the win.

Villa had taken a two-goal lead through Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho.

In other results, Arsenal 5-1 Everton, Brentford 1-2 Leeds, Brighton 3-1 West Ham, Newcastle 2-1 Burnley, Chelsea 2-1 Watford, Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United, Leicester 4-1 Southampton and Tottenham 5-0 Norwhich.

[Source: BBC Sport]