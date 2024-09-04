Chua remains confident in fearless Kulas

Fiji Women’s Under 20 coach Angeline Chua remains confident and steadfast in her team’s abilities to create history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Chua has noted some exceptional qualities from her players in their first match against Brazil where they lost 9-0 to the 8th ranked team.

She says that one game has taught them a lot of valuable lessons and has given them quite an experience.

“I think the girls have gained a lot of experience, I would say that they are fearless on the field and you know we are trying to create history for Fiji.”

Chua adds the team has shown how fearless they are on the field especially as they gear up to take on some of the best teams from around the world.

The Young Kulas will face Canada at 1pm today before their final pool game against France on Saturday at 10am.

You can watch the live coverage of the 2024 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup on FBC Sports.