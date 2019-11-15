Champions battle in round one of Fiji FACT

It will be a battle of two champions in the first round of the Vodafone Fiji FACT as Labasa takes on Rewa at the ANZ Stadium next Sunday.

Labasa who are the Inter District winners will face Battle of the Giants champion Rewa in their opening group clash.

This will be a tough match for both teams particularly for the Babasiga Lions who want to start off on a winning note ahead of the tournament proper in Labasa..

Speaking to FBC Sports, Labasa President Rayaz Khan says they’ll take each game as it comes.

“The coach is preparing the team for the first match against Rewa. We are hoping to do well here at the Stadium and the two remaining matches we’ll see as the game comes.”

Khan adds there’s a lot of pressure on the team from their fans and families because they’re hosting the tournament.

But Khan adds they are preparing well and optimistic about a good outing.

Labasa faces Rewa next Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm. In an earlier match, Suva takes on Navua at 1pm at the same venue.

Next Saturday will see Nasinu battling Ba at 1.30pm at Churchill Park while Lautoka hosts Nadi at 3.30pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.