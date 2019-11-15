Champions and Europa League likely to be played out in August

The Champions League and Europa League look increasingly likely to be played exclusively in August after more talks about the remainder of the 2019-20 season on Wednesday.

Uefa told the 55 associations on Tuesday there was still the possibility of the competitions being played throughout June, July and August.

But BBC Sport reports the latest discussions revolved almost exclusively around a plan to complete the domestic leagues by 31 July, with European competition following after that.

Nothing definitive has been agreed but Uefa is keen to leave all options on the table for as long as possible given the general uncertainty across Europe and in the knowledge there is no guarantee the season will be finished.

[Source: BBC Sports]