Central Africa Republic too strong for PNG in FIFA Series

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Papua New Guinea have been beaten in their second match in the FIFA Series in Sri Lanka, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Central African Republic at the Race Course Ground in Colombo.

Looking to build upon a promising 0-0 draw against the host nation last week, Papua New Guinea struggled to get into the game, as three first-half goals put their African opponents in control, before a fourth added in the second period sealed the win.

Just eleven minutes were on the clock when Central African Republic took the lead, Christian-Theodor Yawanendji-Malipangou finishing smartly from a cut back to the edge of the box to break the deadlock.

Article continues after advertisement

A little under 15 minutes later and the lead was doubled, as Tieri Godame scored his first with a deft, flicked finish from close range following a low cross. Godame scored his second in first-half stoppage time, taking advantage of a clever cross to tap into an empty net.

In the 79th minute, debutant Godame completed his hat-trick with a improvised effort from the edge of the area to complete the scoring.

Papua New Guinea will now turn their attention to the upcoming OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 in Vanuatu in June, where they will face Tahiti, Samoa and Fiji in Group B.