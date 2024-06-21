Football

Bula Boys ready for last pool match

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 21, 2024 12:31 pm

The Digicel Bula Boys head coach is excited and can’t wait for them to take the pitch against Tahiti tomorrow in the OFC Nations Cup.

Rob Sherman says that they have been preparing well and are determined to continue with the momentum gained.

Sherman adds that the team already has a plan in place on how to counter the Tahitians and is hopeful to pull through.

“We can keep the momentum going. That’s really what happens in international football. We can start with some wins and keep it going. That’s our intention.”

Sherman further adds that the team has been heavily boosted by the presence of fans and is anticipating the same turnout and support in their last pool game.

Fiji is set to face Tahiti tomorrow at 7 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This will also be a deciding match for who will be the group winner and runner-up.

You can listen to the game commentary live on Mirchi FM.

