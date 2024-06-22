Bula Boys raring to go

[File Photo]

The Fiji men’s football side is raring to go all out when they meet Tahiti in their final pool match tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Football sensation Roy Krishna expressed the team’s determination, stating they will take the field with the sacrifices of their hardworking supporters and staff in mind.

Krishna also shared his gratitude for the opportunity to continue playing the sport he loves and eagerly anticipates taking the field with his teammates tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys are currently at the top of group B after winning two of two games.

They will meet Tahiti at 7 tonight and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.