Bula Boys hold Solomon Islands

[Source: MSG Prime Ministers Cup 2022 / Facebook]

Two late goals by the Digicel Bula Boys saw them tied 2-all against the Solomon Islands in their last MSG Prime Ministers Cup group game.

Both teams are through to the semi-final stages.

Fiji will go through as the runner-up from Group B and Solomon Islands the winner.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams are tied on the group table but in accordance to the t0urnament’s regulation, the Solomons will top Group B as they scored first in the match.

Solomon Islands led in the first 45 minutes of the match before extending the scoreline to 2-0 54 minutes into the second half.

Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna got Fiji back in the game with a goal in the 65th minute.

Just two minutes later, Remueru Takiate levelled the score with Fiji’s second goal.

Fiji will face the winner from Group A in the semi-finals next Tuesday.