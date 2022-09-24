Bula Boys hold Solomon Islands

[Source: MSG Prime Ministers Cup 2022 / Facebook]
Two late goals by the Digicel Bula Boys saw them tied 2-all against the Solomon Islands in their last MSG Prime Ministers Cup group game.
Both teams are through to the semi-final stages.
Fiji will go through as the runner-up from Group B and Solomon Islands the winner.
Both teams are tied on the group table but in accordance to the t0urnament’s regulation, the Solomons will top Group B as they scored first in the match.
Solomon Islands led in the first 45 minutes of the match before extending the scoreline to 2-0 54 minutes into the second half.
Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna got Fiji back in the game with a goal in the 65th minute.
Just two minutes later, Remueru Takiate levelled the score with Fiji’s second goal.
Fiji will face the winner from Group A in the semi-finals next Tuesday.