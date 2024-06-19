Bula Boys calls for support

With just hours away from their second OFC Men’s Nations Cup group match, the Digicel Bula Boys is calling for support.

Home support will definitely boost the side ahead of their clash with Samoa tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Senior players like Tevita Waranivalu and Setareki Hughes are leading the call for support.

Joining the duo are youngsters Thomas Dunn who produced a Man of the Match performance in their 5-1 win over Papua New Guinea, Nabil Begg and Mohammed Raheem are pleading for fans to come.

Coach Rob Sherman says Fiji would be foolish to take Samoa lightly tonight.

The Bula Boys play Samoa at 7pm. You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.