Bronze finish for the fans; says Catarogo

[Source: OFC Media via Ivan Photography]

The Fiji men’s beach soccer team ended their OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup campaign on a high note, securing a 4-0 victory over Papua New Guinea to clinch third place in Honiara.

Hat trick hero France Catarogo dedicated the win to fans and family back home.

“It was just another game ball for us today, thanks to our coach Jerry Sam for giving us that knowledge, we have learnt so much from him, so this win is for the fans out there and for the boys, credit to the boys for giving their best despite losing the first and second game and came out victorious for the third and fourth one.”

Fiji dominated from start to finish, with Steven Dean opening the scoring in the eighth minute, and Catarogo sealing the game with a hat trick, scoring in the 16th, 22nd and 34th minutes.

Captain Tevita Waranivalu had earlier shared that the team, made up of fresh young talent was determined to bring home a medal.

He says bronze finish is a proud achievement for Fiji and a promising step forward for the team.