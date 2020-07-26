Brighton shocks Liverpool, Lingard debut double in West Ham win

Brighton stunned Liverpool at Anfield shocking them with a 1-nil win in the English Premier League clash.

Brighton moved 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after their stunning win.

Steven Alzate got a fortuitous but deserved winner for the Seagulls, who are now unbeaten in four league matches.

Article continues after advertisement

The Reds, who are seven points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, have not won at home since 16 December and have failed to score in three consecutive games at Anfield for the first time since October 1984.

After going 68 games without a league defeat at their home ground, Jurgen Klopp’s side have now also lost back-to-back games there.

Dan Burn should have put the visitors ahead in the first half, only to slice over the crossbar, but it was the defender’s header across goal that set up the winner.

Nathaniel Phillips could only get a toe to it and the ball deflected off Alzate and beyond stand-in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

It lifts Brighton to 15th in the table, while Liverpool slip to fourth after Leicester City’s win at Fulham.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another match played this morning, Jesse Lingard scored twice on his West Ham debut as the Hammers cruised past Aston Villa in the Premier League to strengthen their top-six hopes.

Manchester United loanee Lingard – making his first Premier League start in 13 months – netted West Ham’s second with a thunderous effort after 56 minutes.

📅 26 July 2020

📅 3 Feb 2021@JesseLingard has scored in consecutive #PL appearances, although 192 days separate those two games pic.twitter.com/5fzr9sTyQd — Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2021

And the 28-year-old doubled his tally in the closing stages after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez failed to hold on to his strike.

Midfielder Tomas Soucek had put the visitors in front at Villa Park, finishing off Said Benrahma’s pass in the 51st minute.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa a glimmer of hope, making it 2-1 with nine minutes remaining, before Lingard’s second wrapped up the points for the Hammers.

West Ham remain fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool who lost 1-0 at home to Brighton, while Villa stay ninth, six points behind the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Manchester City continues lead in the EPL standing after beating Burnley 2-nil this morning.