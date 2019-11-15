Brighton holds Wolves to a 3-all draw

Brighton & Hove Albion made a strong comeback to hold Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 3-all draw in the Premier League at Ames Stadium earlier today.

Lewis Dunk’s header helped Brighton come from 3-1 down to earn a point against Wolves in an eventful League encounter.

It began well for the home side when Aaron Connolly poked in from Leandro Trossard’s delivery in the 13th minute.

The Wolves were leveled six minutes later as Romain Saiss sent a looping header past Robert Sanchez.

Worse was to follow for the hosts in the 34th minute when the ball bounced off defender Dan Burn and into the net after Sanchez had saved from Pedro Neto.

Burn had seconds earlier conceded the corner which led to the goal.

Burn cut a distraught figure just before half-time when he brought down Adama Traore after the Spanish winger outpaced him on the byline.

Ruben Neves fired in from the penalty spot for his first goal since February.

Instead of caving in, Brighton sprang out of the blocks from the restart and within 50 seconds it was 3-2 when Neal Maupay scored from the spot.

The draw leaves the Seagulls only three points above the relegation zone, but the manner of the fightback will have heartened the fans who have seen their side win only once in 15 league games.