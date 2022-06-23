Break a blessing for Tailevu Naitasiri

Tailevu Naitasiri looks to build on its performance in the Fiji FACT as the Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend.

The side was one of the best performing teams of the tournament according to Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev.

Assistant Coach, Priyant Manu says the players showed a different character during the tournament and they will draw on that in the national league.

The team used the two weeks break to work on their form and keep the player’s fitness in check.

The Sky Blues host Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other matches on Sunday see Navua meeting Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Two matches will be held at Churchill Park starting with Ba taking on Rewa at 1pm and Lautoka battles Suva at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa plays Nasinu at 1.30pm.