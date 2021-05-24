Home

Football

Brazil leads Group B after beating Colombia

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 24, 2021 4:01 pm
[Source: Copa America/Twitter]

Brazil had to come from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in their Group B Copa America clash at the Olympic Stadium.

This was Brazil’s third straight win from three matches.

Colombia took an early lead when Luis Diaz scored in the 10th minute as they led with a 1-nill scoreline at the breather.

Brazil looked hungry to find the back of the net and atlast they managed to break the deadlock in the 78th minute through Roberto Firmino’s stunner.

Casemiro headed the winner in the injury time giving them the much needed three points.

Brazil leads Group B with nine points after three matches.

 

