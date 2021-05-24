Football
Boufal nets Morocco to victory
BBC
January 11, 2022 6:15 am
Sofiane Boufal’s 82nd-minute goal handed Morocco a narrow 1-nil win over Group C rivals Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations opener this morning.
The former Southampton winger pounced on to a loose ball before hammering his effort into the far corner.
It was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise uneventful game in Yaounde as four-time winners Ghana frustrated their opponents.
Morocco was untroubled in the closing stages, cantering to their win.
