Boufal nets Morocco to victory

BBC
January 11, 2022 6:15 am
Boufal nets Morocco to victory in Africa Cup opener.

Sofiane Boufal’s 82nd-minute goal handed Morocco a narrow 1-nil win over Group C rivals Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations opener this morning.

The former Southampton winger pounced on to a loose ball before hammering his effort into the far corner.

It was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise uneventful game in Yaounde as four-time winners Ghana frustrated their opponents.

Morocco was untroubled in the closing stages, cantering to their win.

