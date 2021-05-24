Boufal nets Morocco to victory

Sofiane Boufal’s 82nd-minute goal handed Morocco a narrow 1-nil win over Group C rivals Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations opener this morning.

The former Southampton winger pounced on to a loose ball before hammering his effort into the far corner.

It was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise uneventful game in Yaounde as four-time winners Ghana frustrated their opponents.

Article continues after advertisement

Morocco was untroubled in the closing stages, cantering to their win.