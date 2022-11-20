Benzema ruled out of World Cup

France striker Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup after suffering an injury in training.

Benzema was unable to complete the team training session just three days before the reigning world champions begin their Qatar 2022 campaign against Australia.

The 34-year-old has been struggling with an unspecified injury in recent weeks.

The veteran forward has suffered with knee and hamstring complaints this season and was placed on a specialised training programme by France ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Benzema was due to return to team training on Saturday but was unable to complete the full session, raising concerns over his availability for the match against Australia.

France are among the favourites to win the tournament in Qatar.

They begin their campaign against Australia on Wednesday at 7am.

[Source: The Athletic]