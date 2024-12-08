Bellingham scores again as Real Madrid beat Girona

[Source: BBC]

Jude Bellingham scored for a fifth La Liga game in succession as Real Madrid beat Girona 3-0.

The England midfielder had not found the net this season before this run of goals, which has made him the first Real player to score in five consecutive league matches since Karim Benzema in March and April 2021.

Bellingham fired in a ball on the bounce from 16 yards late in the first half.

He played a fine through ball for Arda Guler to slot Madrid’s second goal after the break.

However, former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund player Bellingham had to be replaced after the hour mark by Dani Ceballos after taking a knock.

Kylian Mbappe then scored his ninth La Liga goal as he drilled in a shot from Luka Modric’s pass. It gave the Frenchman a 200th league goal, having previously managed 16 for Monaco and 175 for Paris St-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti’s defending league champions are now two points behind leaders Barcelona, who drew 2-2 with Real Betis, and Real have a game in hand.