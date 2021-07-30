Belgians stars De Bruyne and Hazard fitness a concern

The fate of Belgian stars Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, on whether they are fit for their Euro 2020 quarter-final showdown against Italy will be determined today.

Though Thorgan Hazard fired Belgium into the last eight with the goal that knocked out holders Portugal, the fitness of his brother Eden and De Bruyne is Belgium’s main concern.

De Bruyne came off early in the second-half against Portugal with an ankle knock, while Belgian captain Hazard injured a hamstring late in the game.

Neither trained Wednesday with Belgium’s medical staff working around the clock to get them fit to face Italy.

Coach Roberto Martinez admits neither player will probably be 100 percent in Munich.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne is central to Belgium’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals, where Spain or Switzerland would await next Tuesday.

Martinez is assessing his alternative options in attacking midfield.

With four wins and three clean sheets so far at Euro 2020, the Belgians are living up to their billing as the world’s top-ranked team.