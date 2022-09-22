Begg goal bags World Cup spot

Nabil Begg [right] after scoring for Fiji U-19 [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Ba midfielder Nabil Begg has sent the Digicel Junior Bula Boys to the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia next year.

After a goalless first half, Begg scored the winner in the 74th minute securing Fiji’s spot in the final and a place in the World Cup.

Lautoka striker Gulam Razool continued his impressive form, delivering a fine cross for Begg who tapped it in with ease.

The players celebrated on the sideline, some on their knees showing how much that goal meant for Fiji.



Head coach Ronil Lal says he is extremely proud of his team.

“I saw the boys were all crying, it was all tears of joy. We have worked very hard for this, from day one, the boys sacrificed a lot and I would like to take this time to thank all the players, their families and not forgetting our association.”



Lal also thanked his coaching group and everyone involved for supporting the team from their very first preparation.

Fiji will now await for either New Zealand or Tahiti to accompany them to Indonesia in 2023.



