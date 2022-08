Pools have been drawn for the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament that will kick off in a few weeks’ time at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Defending champions Rewa is in Pool B with hosts Lautoka, Ba and Navua.

Pool A will see Nadi, Suva, Nadroga and Labasa who will battle it out.

The 2022 BOG will kick off on the 26th of August which will be the pool games and the tournament will run for 2 weeks.