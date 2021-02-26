Home

Bale double in Tottenham win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 1, 2021 5:25 am
Gareth Bale in action for Tottenham against Brunley.[Source:BBC Sport]

Gareth Bale scored twice and set up another as Tottenham thrashed Burnley 4-0 this morning in the Premier League.

Spurs had lost five of their previous six league matches but the win has come at the right time.

Other goals were scored by Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

The victory takes Tottenham up to eighth and they are six points behind fourth-placed West Ham, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot, but have a game in hand .

In other results this morning, Arsenal defeated Leicester 3-1 while Crystal Palace played to a nil-all draw with Fulham.

 

