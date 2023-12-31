Baby Kulas is Fiji FA’s highlight for 2023

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf believes that FA has had a prosperous year.

He says the organization benefited greatly from numerous international tournaments throughout the year.

However, Yusuf says the standout moment was undoubtedly the impressive performance of the Fiji Woman’s Under-16 team at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti.

“Good year for the national teams. Kulas were in action and of course, the Bula boys in action. The highlight of the year was Under-16, going and losing in the finals in Tahiti in the World cup qualifiers in the 95th minute. But then we hosted. ”

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, Yusuf expresses gratitude for successfully managing everything.

The CEO of Fiji FA remains resolute in his belief that the sporting body and the fraternity will experience more positive and promising days in the upcoming year.